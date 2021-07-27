Armed police block Christchurch street during late-night arrest

Armed police were seen blocking a Christchurch street late on Monday evening. (File photo)

Armed police blocked a street and diverted cars as they made a late-night arrest in a Christchurch suburb.

The armed offenders squad was called to Hornby after a person of interest was spotted in Dickson Cres, Hornby, shortly before 10pm, a police spokeswoman said, with cordons set up around the intersection with Garvins Rd.

A man was taken into custody just before midnight and charged in relation to possession of a class A drug, firearms-related offences, including possession of a gun, and threatens to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man was due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Tuesday morning.