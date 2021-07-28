Person found at Christchurch property remains in a critical condition in hospital

Police continued to guard a property on Port Hills Rd in Heathcote Valley after a person was found critically injured on Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate after a person was found critically injured at a property on the edge of Christchurch’s Port Hills.

Officers were still at the house in Port Hills Rd in Heathcote Valley on Wednesday morning, after emergency services were initially called shortly after midday on Tuesday.

The person was taken by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital at about 12.40pm, where they remain in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said at the time that the situation was unclear and police were making inquiries to understand how the person became injured.

A neighbour earlier told Stuff they saw an ambulance, a fire engine and about six police officers at the house on Tuesday afternoon, but did not know what had happened.

They said a mother and three children lived at the property.