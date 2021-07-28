Teenager found mother critically injured at Christchurch home

Police continue to investigate how a woman came to suffer critical injuries at her home near Christchurch’s Port Hills.

A woman fighting for her life in hospital was found critically injured by one of her three children at her Christchurch home.

The woman, believed to be in her fifties, was found at the Port Hills Rd property, which she owns, by her teenage son early on Tuesday afternoon, a neighbour says.

Police were still at the house in Heathcote Valley on Wednesday morning, and investigations into how she came to be injured continue.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A woman found critically injured at her Christchurch property is fighting for her life in hospital.

The woman remains in Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Another neighbour previously told Stuff they saw an ambulance, a fire engine and about six police officers at the house on Tuesday afternoon, but did not know what had happened.

They said a mother and three children lived at the property.