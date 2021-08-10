Man in serious condition after being struck by a car on Christchurch highway

A man was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after being struck by oncoming traffic on a Christchurch highway.

Moments after Isaac Jacobs pulled over to check on a man walking alone alongside the road in the dark, the stranger was struck by a car before his eyes.

The confused man, who Jacobs believed was in his mid-to-late 30s, was knocked back three to five metres and sustained a gash to the back of his head, after wandering into oncoming traffic and being hit.

Emergency services were called to incident on Yaldhurst Rd (State Highway 73), southwest Christchurch, shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said. The road has an 80kmh speed limit.

Jacobs had stopped his car to speak to the man after it appeared he was “battling”.

“When I first spoke to him, he was already holding his head. I thought he was in trouble.

“I struggled to get out of him what he was doing ... he was sort of mumbling away. He finally said the people he was with told him to walk home, so he was walking home.”

Soon after, the man said he wanted to continue walking home. He attempted to cross the road, stepping into the fast-moving traffic.

Jacobs said the driver of the car slammed on their breaks, but was unable to avoid the man.

He waited until police and ambulance arrived to treat the man.

“He was disorientated when he got up ... and bleeding out the back of his head.”

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance responded and took one person in a serious condition to Christchurch Hospital.