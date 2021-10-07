Emergency landing after smoke fills cockpit of plane

A plane undertook an emergency landing at Christchurch Airport on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Emergency services were called following reports of a plane with a smoke-filled cockpit landing at Christchurch Airport.

Police were alerted that a plane that was going to undertake an emergency landing at 7.45am on Thursday, a spokeswoman said.

The plane, thought to be a regional Air New Zealand flight, landed safely and without incident. All passengers got off the plane safely.

Fire crews were called to the airport but were stood down as the smoke had dissipated after the “plane landed safely”, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.