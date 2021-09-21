Person critically injured in crash involving multiple vehicles after car hits power pole
One person has been critically injured in a crash involving a number of vehicles in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Farrington Ave and Kilburn St in Bishopdale at about 3.20pm on Tuesday.
A car hit a power pole, the force of the impact snapping it in half.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash.
One person was seriously injured but it was unclear whether anyone was trapped, he said.
A St John ambulance person later confirmed the person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
The entrance to Kilburn St has been blocked from Farrington Ave.
Bishopdale resident Jamie Green said he was driving to the bottle shop when he heard a car travelling down Kilburn St towards Farrington Ave “at high speed”.
When he drove past the crash it appeared a black SUV and silver hatchback had collided with a power pole and “split the power pole in two.”
“They must’ve crashed at the end of the street as it’s a busy part there,” he said.
Another resident, Alan Pollock, said he heard sirens and came out to see fire trucks and a paramedic’s car going down Farrington Ave.
He said fire crews were trying to resuscitate a man on the ground while a number of nearby parked cars had been “shunted off the road”.