Person critically injured in crash involving multiple vehicles after car hits power pole

A vehicle snapped a power pole in a crash in Bishopsdale that left one person critically injured.

One person has been critically injured in a crash involving a number of vehicles in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Farrington Ave and Kilburn St in Bishopdale at about 3.20pm on Tuesday.

A car hit a power pole, the force of the impact snapping it in half.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was seriously injured but it was unclear whether anyone was trapped, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Emergency services were called to a crash which left one person in hospital in a critical condition.

A St John ambulance person later confirmed the person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The entrance to Kilburn St has been blocked from Farrington Ave.

Bishopdale resident Jamie Green said he was driving to the bottle shop when he heard a car travelling down Kilburn St towards Farrington Ave “at high speed”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The crash on the corner of Farrington Ave and Kilburn St in Bishopdale left a power pole snapped in two.

When he drove past the crash it appeared a black SUV and silver hatchback had collided with a power pole and “split the power pole in two.”

“They must’ve crashed at the end of the street as it’s a busy part there,” he said.

Another resident, Alan Pollock, said he heard sirens and came out to see fire trucks and a paramedic’s car going down Farrington Ave.

He said fire crews were trying to resuscitate a man on the ground while a number of nearby parked cars had been “shunted off the road”.