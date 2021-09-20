Kiwi Keith Park commanded the Few in the Battle of Britain

The man who defended London through the Battle of Britain was New Zealander Sir Keith Park. A new biography reminds us of his leadership in desperate times and a shoddy demotion. WILL HARVIE reports.

September 15 is Battle of Britain​ Day and the great defensive victory by the Royal Air Force over the German Luftwaffe.​

It is perhaps not widely enough remembered that the commander of the RAF in southeast England and London was Keith Park,​ a Thames-born, Otago-educated pilot and officer who was later knighted for his leadership during the desperate summer of 1940.

Park is “one of New Zealand’s greatest military leaders”, says Air Marshal Kevin Short,​ the current NZ Chief of Defence Force.​

“If ever any one man won the Battle of Britain, he did. I don’t believe it is realised how much that one man, with his leadership, his calm judgment and his skill, did to save not only this country, but the world,” said Lord Arthur Tedder, an RAF Marshal. ​

READ MORE:

* Shot down in the North Sea: Kiwi airman's Battle of Britain heroics remembered

* Fighter replica brings Thames link to Battle of Britain alive on 80th anniversary

* Extraordinary tales of WWI flying live up to hyperbole in book's subtitle

* Last of the Few: A special video series revealing the stories of daring and courage of three of New Zealand's surviving air veterans

* Battle of Britain pilots honoured



Park was “very good at war”, says Murray Rowlands,​ whose biography, Air Marshall Sir Keith Park,​ has recently been published.

Park landed at Gallipoli with the New Zealand Army on April 25, 1915. Later wounded, he somehow swung a transfer to the British Army and then the Royal Flying Corps, which taught him to fly. He became an ace, was promoted to major, and awarded a Military Cross and bar, a DFC​ and a Croix de Guerre.​

He stuck with the RAF and by the late 1930s was among its senior leaders seriously alarmed by the rise of Hitler and by the Spanish Civil War, where the German Condor Legion​ developed new aerial warfare techniques and bombed civilians for pretty much the first time in Guernica​ and elsewhere.

In 1938, Park was promoted to air commodore and posted to Fighter Command​ headquarters, where paper exercises were run to understand how an aerial war with Germany would be fought. In early 1940, he was promoted again and given command of 11 Group,​ the most critical air region because it defended southeast England and London. It marked him as the most capable air officer of his rank.

There’s a perception that the British military was woefully ill-prepared to take on the Germans. But the RAF was in pretty good technological shape, Rowlands shows. It had two fighter planes – the Spitfire and the Hurricane – which were the equal of anything the Luftwaffe (German air force) had. The Brits just had too few pilots and planes.

David Hallett/Stuff A Hawker Hurricane: Great technology that was equal to German warcraft. This photo was taken at a Wanaka air show some years ago.

They also had radar – primitive to be sure – but enough that Park could see over the horizon and watch German squadrons form up. He could then scramble his squadrons to meet incoming raids.

Park also had Enigma – the German military codes broken at Bletchley Park, the British government’s war-time cryptological site – which gave him insights into German tactics, assessments and casualties. The Battle of Britain was arguably the first successful use of Enigma by a British commander.

When war proper came, it immediately took unexpected turns. France fell quickly and the Luftwaffe occupied French airfields in northern France and the Low Countries, meaning flights to England were short and took little fuel.

The Battle of Britain ran from about mid-July to mid-September 1940, and was mostly aerial – air force vs air force. Hitler wanted to invade England, but he needed air superiority over the English Channel and southern England to protect his cargo ships and barges that would carry troops, tanks and supplies.

“The invasion of England cannot go ahead till England is without its air force,” said Hermann Goring,​ commander-in-chief of the Luftwaffe.

Initially, the Germans attacked Park’s aerodromes and to some extent the plane factories. They wanted to destroy the Hurricanes and Spitfires on the ground. Failing that, they hoped to destroy them in dog fights.

With their superior numbers and experience (from Spain), the Germans were also hoping to force a decisive battle on the RAF. “He was the only man who could have lost the war in a day or even an afternoon,” said Air Vice Marshal ‘’Johnnie’’ Johnson,​ one of the top Allied aces of the war.

Supplied Dust jacket and cover of Murray Rowlands’ biography of Air Marshal Sir Keith Park, the defender of London during the Battle of Britain, 1940.

The RAF survived through Park’s “very careful husbanding of resources”, wrote Rowlands. He committed as few planes to each fight as he could and liked to have 50 per cent of his planes on the ground, as a reserve force.

This meant Battle of Britain pilots were “invariably outnumbered”. Perhaps it could be no other way. As Rowlands records, in mid-July, the Germans had 2194 planes compared to the RAF’s 532, of which 300 were Park’s.

“Many a time, new pilots would arrive in the morning only to be thrown into combat at midday,” Rowlands wrote.

To minimise losses, Park forbid his pilots from flying over the Channel, because if they went into the sea, the planes and usually the pilots were lost. Survival was better over land.

He also directed his pilots to stop dogfighting with Germany’s fighter aircraft and instead attack the German bombers, which were carrying the weapons that caused damage on the ground. (The German fighters and bombers flew together, or near enough, with the fighters protecting the bombers.)

These orders were not always followed.

But as Rowlands makes clear, Park was inventing aerial defence on the fly. Before Park, nobody had defended such a large territory, or faced such large numbers of enemy aircraft, travelling at such speeds and with such deadly weapons.

Supplied A temporary statue of Sir Keith Park is unveiled on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square in London in 2009. A permanent statue was later placed in Waterloo Place in London.

Tactics on both sides changed daily. The Germans changed their altitude and line of attack. They put up diversion flights to draw off RAF defenders. On August 30, a big raid came in over Kent and Sussex at 10.30am, another came at 1.30pm and a third at 4pm. Twice that day, Park had his entire strength in the air.

On September 3, Hitler postponed the invasion of England, and on September 4 he gave a speech promising the British would be paid back “a hundredfold” for bombing raids on Berlin. The Luftwaffe stopped targeting the RAF and, on September 7, bombed London for the first time.

September 15 was the turning point and is now commemorated as Battle of Britain Day. German bomber crews targeting London were told the RAF was down to its last 50 fighters but Park’s 11 Group was finally joined by almost all of 12 Group​ from the north and units of 10 Group​ from the southwest.

“It was the first time the RAF had enjoyed superior numbers of aircraft,” Rowlands wrote, and it was the “highest loss of aircraft in a single day suffered” by Germany.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill happened to be in Park’s HQ that day and came away thinking, “we await the decision of this air battle with sober but increasing confidence”.

Tom Lee/Stuff Park was memorialised in his hometown, Thames, in 2019.

Soon after, Hitler postponed the invasion again, and it was never resurrected. The Luftwaffe mostly switched to night bombings and the Battle of Britain was succeeded by the Blitz. Park had successfully defended England from invasion.

You might think he was honoured for this success, but it was not so. The atmosphere at the highest levels of the RAF was “toxic” and had been for years, wrote Rowlands.

Park (and his commanding officer) had rivals who wanted their jobs. After an October 17 “meeting of shame”, it was concluded that “more aggressive tactics might have achieved victory (as opposed to avoiding defeat)”, wrote the late University of Canterbury historian Vincent Orange​, who undertook the only other full-length biography of Park.

Park’s personality probably didn’t help. He “did not tolerate fools gladly”, was “austere and stern”, “humourless and irascible”, “the most unlovable man”, a ‘‘loner” and “made enemies”.

Equally, he was brilliant, admired, flexible, and had a “high level of personal integrity built upon his Christian faith”.

Maybe these are the traits of a military officer who daily sent men out to kill and die. How many New Zealanders alive today have done that?

On December 18, Park was relieved of his command of 11 Group and eventually sent to command the pilot training scheme – a “shoddy act” in Rowlands’ view.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Author Murray Rowlands in 2012.

His career was later resurrected, and he commanded important theatres through the war, notably in Malta.

He retired in 1946, moved to Auckland with his wife and children, and became a businessman and Auckland city councillor. He was influential in the establishment of what’s now Auckland International Airport. He died in 1975.

“Park’s victory cannot be attributed to either radar or Luftwaffe mistakes. The victory’s real origins lay in the fighting spirit of the RAF’s pilots, and the quality of its senior leadership embodied in Keith Park,” concludes Rowlands.

Blank stares and biographies

As a New Zealander living in England and a war buff, Murray Rowlands knew about Keith Park. But mentioning his name often resulted in “blank stares”.

This happened even though a campaign to honour him was launched in 2008. With the support of Boris Johnson​ (soon to be mayor of London), historian Antony Beevor​ and many senior British military officers, a temporary statue of Park was erected on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square – a rare honour.

In 2010, a permanent bronze statue was unveiled in Waterloo Place, in central London.

But these seemed to have little effect and the memory of Park’s contribution seems to have faded further, Rowlands says.

He resolved to write a biography that could take advantage of the reappraisals of the Battle of Britain that have been written since Vincent Orange’s​ 1984 book on Park.

He was lucky to live near the National Aerospace Library​ in Farnborough,​ which has a fine collection of World War II materials. He researched and wrote the book over about two years.

The book is rough in places. Early on we’re told the King and Queen visited Park’s headquarters with Winston Churchill and his wife on September 15, 1940. When we get back to that date later in the book, the King and Queen are not mentioned.

Overall, the information seems to be there, but the book needed a better edit.

Rowlands has written also written two novels, including Innocents into War, a World War I Kiwi love-triangle story that’s very loosely based on his great-uncles. He’s also written the local UK histories Aldershot in The Great War and Hampshire At War 1939-1945.

Born in Christchurch in 1941, he graduated from Victoria University of Wellington, and shifted to Europe in 1968. He was an assistant principal at the state tertiary college West London College,​ and a foundation tutor for the Open University.

His next project, pandemic permitting, might be a book about the 130 New Zealand pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain, 20 of whom were killed.