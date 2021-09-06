Man charged with threatening to kill after argument in north Christchurch

Police were called to a fight allegedly involving a knife in north Christchurch. (File photo)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly brandished a knife during an argument.

Police were called after a man and a woman allegedly began arguing on Langdons Rd in Northcote, Christchurch, at 11.45am on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

The 20-year-old man was alleged to have a knife, she said.

He was charged with breach of bail, assault, possession of an offensive weapon, threatening to kill, and possession of cannabis.

No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

The man was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.