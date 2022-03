At least 674 people say they felt the 3.4 magnitude earthquake on Thursday. (File photo)

Almost 700 people say they felt a small quake near Christchurch early on Thursday morning.

The quake was recorded at 5.32am and was felt by 674 people – most reporting it as a light shake, according to GeoNet.

It was magnitude 3.4 quake and centred 10 kilometres east of Christchurch with a depth of 8km.