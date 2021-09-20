Greyhounds As Pets celebrates 15th birthday in style

Christchurch greyhounds were dressed up in blue for this year's Great Global Greyhound Walk.

A charity that rehomes greyhounds after racing has celebrating its milestone 15th birthday with a national walk for hundreds of hounds.

Greyhounds As Pets’ annual event in Auckland had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19, but greyhounds and their owners in 18 other centres were able to hit their local parks and streets on Sunday.

It was also part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk, involving thousands of greyhounds and their owners around the world.

“It’s perfect timing for us as it coincides with our birthday,” Greyhounds As Pets general manager Lucy Sandford-Reed said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Rachel Ahkit, with greyhound Lucy, at the Christchurch leg of the Great Global Greyhound Walk on Sunday.

The Christchurch walk began at the Botanic Gardens car park at 10am on Sunday.

Danielle Paulsen, of Greyhounds As Pets in Christchurch, said it was a great chance for greyhound owners to get together and “show off our beautiful dogs”.

This year's theme was “blue”, and many dogs were dressed up to meet the theme.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Greyhounds As Pets celebrates its 15th birthday with a national walk, coinciding with the Great Global Greyhound Walk.

Greyhounds As Pets helps rehome retired racing dogs because “every dog deserves a home”, Paulsen said.

The charity aims to raise awareness of how greyhounds can make affectionate, gentle and intelligent pets. They suit most households, even smaller homes.

“We see ourselves as a canine dating agency matching owners and good homes, with hounds,” Sandford-Reed said.

“When we started our target was to rehome 50 greyhounds a year, and we’re now aiming for over 400. To date, 3200 hounds have been successfully rehomed.”

Greyhounds As Pets assesses each greyhound, and makes sure they are healthy, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and registered where needed.