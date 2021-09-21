End of the earthquake era: the last red-zone house in Christchurch is demolished

Harbour views, resident llamas and even a turret. The final Christchurch red-zone clearance is no regular demolition

The last red-zone home demolished after the Christchurch earthquakes boasted a three-storey turret, harbour views, resident llamas and a section shrouded in native bush.

The four-to-five bedroom home, over about 300 square metres on Zephyr Tce,​ Governors Bay, overlooking Lyttelton Harbour. It once belonged to Sara Crane​ and Simon Gurnsey,​ who bought the 20-hectare steep hillside section in the late 1980s and built a dream home for their family.

On Monday it started coming down.

The turret – 6 metres in diameter – was partly inspired by Mediterranean windmills. The house was designed by an architect who lived on a yacht, Gurnsey said, and appreciated design where “no space was unused”.

READ MORE:

* Some Port Hills red zone land may be sold off if public uses not found

* The Crown's last Christchurch red zone land

* Christchurch City Council owes Crown up to $39 million over Port Hills buyout deal



The couple grew walnuts and hazelnuts on the slopes around the house and used llamas to keep the gorse down.

During the September 4, 2010, earthquake, rocks “the size of VWs” rolled into a gully near the home, Gurnsey said. On February 22, 2011, another section of cliff fell into the gully.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Shame about the turret. The three-storey, six-metre diameter, structure was the centrepiece of this Zephyr Tce home.

The house, however, survived. The couple obtained geotechnical reports saying it was safe. “We hoped to live there forever,” said Crane.

A few years later, the land was rezoned red due to rockfall risk and the couple eventually had to sell. In 2019, they accepted a Crown offer – the 2007 valuation price of about $950,000.

“It was enormously distressing...we had to leave everything behind,” said Crane. She remembered the “wonderful garden”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Down comes the house above Governors Bay. Much of the material will be recycled.

Today the property has a rateable valuation of $710,000, including $68,000 for the house. Gurnsey and Crane, and their llamas, have shifted to the North Island.

About 7500 homes were demolished in greater Christchurch after the 2011 earthquakes because of land damage or rockfall risk. The Crown demolished about a third of those over 10 years, said Land Information NZ (Linz) manager Matthew Bradley.​ Insurance companies handled most of the rest. “This is the last one for us,” Bradley said.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Simon Gurnsey, right, owned the house with his wife. He worked with Gap Filler for many years. (File photo)

​

Small houses on flat land cost about $20,000 to demolish, said Bradley, while more complex sites could run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Crane and Gurnsey home cost “in-between”, Bradley said. Partly because of the steep access road and the construction method – polystyrene over concrete.

About 225 cubic metres of the property’s concrete waste – the equivalent of three 40-foot shipping containers – will be used for roading and other uses.

All up, about 70 per cent of the building’s demolition waste will be diverted from landfill and recycled, said Bradley.

Ownership of the land will pass to Christchurch City Council once the clearance is complete. The council has said that Port Hills red zone land that borders public reserves may be added to the reserve. The Zephyr Tce property borders a reserve called Reuter Park.​