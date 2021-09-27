Fence posts in Christchurch's red zone recycled for community projects

Old fence posts from the red zone have been repurposed into mushroom art pieces and signposts at the Fungi Farm in Richmond.

Old fence posts from Christchurch’s residential red zone are being recycled into funky art pieces, compost bins and fruit tree surrounds for a local school.

“It’s a good use of resources that we paid for through our taxes,” said Hayley Guglietta​ of the Avon-Ōtākaro Network (AvON).​

The Christchurch City Council and AvON were removing about 14 kilometres of internal fencing in the red zone to make the public land more accessible, council residential red zone manager Brenden Winder​ said.

The council had removed most of the treated posts and was using them for its own purposes.

AvON pulled “hundreds” as well and was using those for community projects, Guglietta said. They had not bothered to count how many.

On Monday, Matty Cook,​ of the Avebury House Men’s Shed,​ was working out how to knock together low tree surrounds for a fruit forest that had been planted at Te Pā o Rākaihautū,​ a designated character school on the site of the former Linwood Intermediate.

It was hoped the surrounds would protect the new trees’ roots.

Meanwhile, across the street from Avebury House in Richmond, posts were being recycled into art pieces at the Fungi Farm,​ a mushroom-themed education, play and foraging area.

Will Harvie/Stuff Matty Cook, of the Avebury House Mens Shed, is recycling posts into compost bins and fruit tree surrounds.

The post were wrapped with rope, given woven caps, and some had speaking tubes that carried voices to other posts some metres away.

AvON calls the recycling effort the White Post Project,​ after an earlier effort to mark access points in the red zone.

Some pedestrian entrances were created when the Government fenced the red zone after the 2011 earthquakes, but they were poorly marked.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Leading red zone organiser Hayley Guglietta.

AvON painted the entrance posts white to make them easier to find, Guglietta said.

Most of the external boundaries of the red zones would remain fenced to keep vehicles, rubbish tippers and the like off the land. These remaining fences generally run along major roads.

The council did not know the value of the installed fences, but old 2.4-metre strainer posts pulled from a Harewood vineyard had a buy now of $25 each on Trade Me.