Truck drivers face two-hour diversion after fatal crash closes Otago highway

One person has died in a crash between three vehicles north of Dunedin.

One person is dead and two others are injured, one seriously, after a crash police believe involved a truck, a ute and a car on State Highway 1 in Otago.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the highway between Waitati and Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin, at 7.20am on Tuesday.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said the wreckage of a crushed silver car could be seen from afar, which appeared to have been heading northbound, while a truck could be seen stationed southbound.

A car transporter carrying about eight cars could also be seen at the head of the queue of built-up traffic.

A helicopter was sent to the crash site, along with fire crews, ambulance and police.

“Police can now confirm one person has died following a serious crash on SH1 (Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd) this morning,” a spokesman said.

The road around the crash has been closed, with light vehicles diverted at Coast Rd.

Waka Kotahi senior network manager Chris Harris said the highway could be closed until Tuesday evening, while a crane and the police serious crash unit were busy at the scene.

Truck driver who did not want to wait were advised to turn inland at Palmerston if they were travelling south onto SH85, into Kyeburn and take SH87 to Mosgiel and Dunedin.

Northbound freight vehicles should take the reverse trip.

“This is 190km and more than two hours’ drive time. There are fuel stations in Palmerston, Outram, and Mosgiel,” Harris said.