Man in serious condition after car rolls in paddock off rural road

10:39, Oct 08 2021
A car rolled in a crash on Tram Rd in North Canterbury, leaving a person in a serious condition. (File photo)

A man is in a serious condition after a car rolled off a rural road in North Canterbury into a paddock.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Tram Rd, Ohoka, just after 7am on Friday.

A friend of the injured man said his car went into a paddock and ended up on its roof, but the man was “OK”.

St John spokeswoman Amy Milne said an ambulance took one person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident did not block the road.

Tram Rd is a notorious crash spot. Over the last five years, prior to May, 77 crashes were recorded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, of which 13 were serious and two were fatal.

