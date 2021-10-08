Man in serious condition after car rolls in paddock off rural road

A car rolled in a crash on Tram Rd in North Canterbury, leaving a person in a serious condition. (File photo)

A man is in a serious condition after a car rolled off a rural road in North Canterbury into a paddock.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Tram Rd, Ohoka, just after 7am on Friday.

A friend of the injured man said his car went into a paddock and ended up on its roof, but the man was “OK”.

READ MORE:

* Emergency services respond to two-car crash in rural North Canterbury

* North Cantabrian fights to make dangerous road intersection safer



St John spokeswoman Amy Milne said an ambulance took one person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

The incident did not block the road.

Tram Rd is a notorious crash spot. Over the last five years, prior to May, 77 crashes were recorded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, of which 13 were serious and two were fatal.