Rescue helicopter called as person trapped in car in North Canterbury crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the View Hill area, in North Canterbury. (Screenshot)

A rescue helicopter and other emergency services are responding to a crash that left a person trapped in their car in rural North Canterbury.

Police were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Harmans Gorge Rd and Woodstock Rd, in the View Hill area near Oxford at about 10am on Friday, a spokesperson said.

One person was trapped in their car, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said, and three crews at the scene were working to cut the person free.

A rescue helicopter was also heading to the scene, he said.

St John spokeswoman Amy Milne said one person was in a moderate condition and was being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.

More to come.