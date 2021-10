Police are still working to determine the circumstances of an assault that left one person in hospital. (File photo)

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an assault in Christchurch overnight.

Police were called to the assault on Blenheim Rd, Upper Riccarton at 1.44am on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances of the assault, the police spokesperson said.