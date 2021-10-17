Five people injured in single-vehicle crash temporarily closing a Christchurch road

A crash involving one car rolling off the road has closed the road while emergency services respond. (File photo)

A single-vehicle crash injuring five people temporarily closed the main road traversing Christchurch’s Port Hills.

The road remained blocked while emergency services responded, but has since reopened by 6.45pm.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Dyers Pass Rd, Cashmere, about 4.15pm on Sunday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the car was found “upside down” on a person’s property.

Five people were injured; one in a serious condition, while four in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

All five were taken to Christchurch Hospital, she said.

The notoriously dangerous road has recently undergone multi-million dollar safety works in which the road was widened, with guardrails put in place in high-risk areas.

According to data provided by the Christchurch City Council, at least 844 crashes have been recorded on the road since 1983. Just over half resulted in injuries, with 618 people injured and 15 killed.

People have long raised concerns about the safety of Dyers Pass Rd, as well we as other roads on the Port Hills.