Arthur's Pass highway closed overnight by slip

The rock shelter on SH73 was built to protect the road from rockfalls and slips. (File photo)

A key highway between the West Coast and Canterbury will be closed until at least midday on Tuesday due to a slip.

State Highway 73 was closed mid-afternoon on Mondayby a slip at the rock shelter on the West Coast side of Arthur’s Pass.

The material had landed beyond the shelter, making it unsafe for traffic, Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

It was not safe to reopen the highway on Monday night as rain was continuing to fall across the Southern Alps, she said.

READ MORE:

* Arthur's Pass highway reopens after contractors discover 'void' under road

* Highlights of the Great Alpine Highway from Christchurch to the West Coast



In the meantime, those travelling between the regions should take the Lewis Pass (SH7) route via Reefton and Waipara.

“People should check the Waka Kotahi traffic and travel page for updates,” she said in a statement.

“Electronic message signs will be in place at each end of the road – near Kumara Junction and at Springfield warning people of this closure and road blocks are in place at Arthur’s Pass and Otira.”

The rock shelter was built to protect SH73 from the regular rockfalls and slips at this part of the winding road between the top of Arthur’s Pass and Otira.

An update on the road closure was expected midday Tuesday.