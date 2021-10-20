Crews dampen down scrub fire in North Canterbury

Nine crews were called to a scrub fire near Kekerungu at 10pm on Tuesday. (File photo)

Traffic management is in place on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury while fire crews continue to dampen down hot spots after a scrub fire overnight.

Nine crews were called to the 8 hectare fire, about 10 kilometres south of Kekerungu at 10pm on Tuesday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire was contained at about midnight and crews remained on the scene as of 6.30am as the continued to dampen down hot spots.

Traffic management was in place between Kekerengu and Waipapa Bay on Wednesday morning due to the fire, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

“Please stop on request and take extra care,” it said.