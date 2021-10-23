Two dead after two car crash on State Highway 1, near Dunedin

Police said early indications suggest there were serious injuries in the Otago crash on Saturday morning.

Two people have died after a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Dunedin.

The two car crash near Waihola at 9.15am also left two people seriously injured and one person with moderate injuries, police said.

A spokeswoman for St John said this morning that two patients in a critical condition were taken by helicopter from the scene to Dunedin Hospital. Another patient in a serious condition was taken by road to Dunedin Hospital.

The spokeswoman said three helicopters, three road units and two managers were sent to the scene after a call at 9.12am.

The crash happened just south of Waihola, a small township about 40 kilometres south of Dunedin.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

Northbound traffic is being diverted along Phosphate Rd, and southbound traffic is being diverted through Taieri Mouth.