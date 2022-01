A two-car crash left two people with serious injuries in central Christchurch. (File photo)

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in central Christchurch overnight.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Colombo St and Brougham St about 12.45am on Sunday.

St John said two people were seriously injured and were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said the road was cleared shortly after.