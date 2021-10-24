Person critically injured after crash between car and motorcycle

A crash between a motorcycle and car left one person in a critical condition on Saturday. (File photo)

One person was left in a critical condition after a crash between a motorcycle and car in south Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Wilsons Rd, St Martins about 4.15pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, a St John spokeswoman said, while another sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The road was closed for a short while after the crash.