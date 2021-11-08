Armed police descended on a home in Christchurch in an operation related to the fatal shooting of Connor Whitehead who was killed while attending a 15th birthday party on Friday night.

Four people in total have been arrested in relation to the death of a teen at a party in Christchurch, with a fifth still sought by police.

Connor Whitehead, 16, died after he was shot on Friday night while attending a party on Heaphy Place, in the Christchurch suburb of Casebrook.

A man was taken away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a home in Christchurch on Sunday in relation to the investigation dubbed Operation Stack.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said the 32-year-old man was assisting police with their inquiries.

READ MORE:

* Three more people arrested in relation to shooting of teen in Christchurch

* Armed police arrest man at Christchurch home in fatal teen shooting investigation

* ‘Have a good time mate, I love you’: Dad's last words to son killed in Christchurch

* 16-year-old dead after shooting in Christchurch



Two women, aged 36 and 43, have also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. They will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

A 46-year-old man arrested on Saturday night is also due to appear on Monday facing one charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

“Officers continue to investigate this incident and are actively seeking one other person we believe was involved in Connor’s death,” Reeves said.

“That person is aware they are being sought and we encourage them to come forward and speak with police.”

In a statement released through police, Whitehead's family said they were “devastated”.

“We are in shock and want answers about what happened to our beloved son, brother and friend. The magnitude of this senseless loss hasn't begun to sink in.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police cut a hole in the gable end of the house with a chainsaw.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and the generosity shown by everyone during this difficult time.”

The teen was "dearly loved” and his passing had left a "huge hole in our lives”.

“He was a kind, talented and deeply loyal young man who had such a bright future ahead of him.

“Connor was in no way connected to, or affiliated with, the people who are responsible for his death.”

SUPPLIED Connor Whitehead, the 16-year-old fatally shot at a party late on Friday.

The family thanked emergency services for their response on Friday night and their ongoing support.

On Sunday evening, loud bangs, a revving chainsaw and a man screaming were heard after an Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) moved towards a house on Dunster St in Burnside. There was a series of loud bangs, followed later by the sound of a chainsaw.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A man was led away in handcuffs after armed police descended on a Christchurch home on Sunday night.

Then, after police dogs entered the property, witnesses could hear a man screaming. AOS members returned to their car soon after, at about 8pm, followed by a man being led away in handcuffs.

Police appear to have cut into the roof of the house through a wooden gable end, and broken windows in the property. A large hole appeared to have been cut into the front of the building.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said the incident was “a bit of a shock".

Police arrived at the scene after 4pm on Sunday, he said.

“They surrounded the house, came through the garden and over the fence,’’ he said.

STUFF Armed police outside a Christchurch home on Sunday in a move that is believed to be related to the fatal shooting of a teen on Friday night.

He heard police on a loudspeaker trying to persuade the man to come out.

He said he thought the man was hiding in the roof space. He heard nothing from the man until the dogs got him, and he could hear the man yelling.

He said the incident was “high drama”. He didn’t know the man, but had seen him previously and said there had been no previous issues at the address.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The hole in the wooden gable end of the building was cut by armed police with a chainsaw.

Witnesses said a police negotiator was earlier talking to someone in the house and asking them to pick up the phone.

Seven police cars and AOS members were at the scene, witnesses said.

Speaking over a loudspeaker, the police negotiator was heard asking a person inside to “do the right thing”.

“Just let us know you’re OK,” they said.

“We’re watching you on camera. We know where you are, just put your hand up.”

About 20 people were watching from nearby Whitby St.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Armed police outside a house on Dunster St in Burnside, Christchurch late on Sunday afternoon.

Whitehead’s father, James Whitehead, told Stuff on Saturday that his son was enjoying himself with friends “making the most of the time with his boys”, at a girl’s party on Friday night.

“There was a commotion outside the party, but Connor wasn't aware of what was going on, he was outside getting some air. The next thing his mates saw was people crowding around him, and he was on the ground.

“Connor wasn't involved in whatever was going on outside the party, he hadn't even interacted with the person responsible.”

CHRIS SKELTON Police were back collecting evidence at the scene on Heaphy Place in Casebrook, Christchurch where Connor Whitehead was killed while attending a birthday party.

The 16-year-old Burnside High School student messaged his father earlier in the day while he was at work to ask if he could go to a party and stay the night at a friend’s.

“Yep, just be safe,” his dad replied.

“OK I will thanks,” Connor responded.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police collecting evidence on Sunday morning at the scene on Heaphy Place, Casebrook, where Connor Whitehead, 16, was killed in a shooting while attending a 15th birthday party.

When James Whitehead returned home from work about 5.30pm his son was getting ready with a couple of friends. Connor asked if he and his friends could stay at his house following the party, which was fine.

About 7pm the group went to leave.

“I said, ‘Have a good time mate, I love you.’

“He said, ‘I love you too. He headed out the door and that was the last time I saw him.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police at the address on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on Saturday after the fatal shooting the night before.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote the event number P048523046 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, he said.