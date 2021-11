Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Dunedin’s Octagon.

Six people have been injured in a two-car collision in the Octagon in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said six people had sustained minor and moderate injuries in the collision.

Police were called to the scene at 7.10pm on Friday, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand workers had to cut the roof off one of the cars to get people out of the vehicle.

