Hundreds gather in Christchurch to protest pandemic and Govt controls

Hundreds gathered in central Christchurch on Saturday to protest Government and Covid-19 pandemic controls.

The protesters gathered in Cranmer Sq at about 11am and then marched through the city centre to Cathedral Sq.

The protest, which was organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition, attracted people waving New Zealand flags and placards featuring anti-government messages.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Darryl Bartlett was one of hundreds of anti-vaccination mandate protesters who marched through Christchurch central city.

Darryl Bartlett was at the protest carrying a placard that stated “Freedom to Choose. Democracy not Communistic Control”.

He said his freedom of choice over the Covid-19 vaccine had been taken away.

“We should have our own choice as to whether we have them or not.”

Heidi Silk said she was opposed to the public health controls in place to control the spread of Covid-19.

“I just don’t like the restrictions that the Government are imposing on the people,’’ she said.

“It is just not good enough. It's feeling very Communistic.”

Dan Mendham opposed the vaccine mandate imposed on some professions.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The protesters opposed government controls and pandemic restrictions.

“I won’t have my fellow Kiwis being thrown out of a job and no chance of making a living,” he said.

Susanne Antill said she stopped working at Nurse Maude because she did not want to get vaccinated. She said she did not want to get vaccinated because she had health issues.

“It is my body and my choice,” she said.

Her sister, Janice Antill, also attended the protest. She said she would never get the Pfizer vaccine.

New Zealanders have access to the Pfizer vaccine, which is safe for people with compromised immune systems, or who’ve had reactions in the past. The government also has an agreement to purchase the Astra Zeneca vaccine.