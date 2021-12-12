Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after incident on Otago highway

A person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Otago on Sunday. (File photo)

One person has been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in an incident involving a car in Otago.

Emergency services were called to the incident on State Highway 85, the Wedderburn-Becks Rd, in Becks, just after 5pm on Sunday.

No one was trapped but a person was seriously injured in the “single-vehicle crash”, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The incident was reported to police about 5.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

The person was airlifted to hospital and the road was closed with a detour in place.

“An investigation is now underway to establish what has occurred.”