Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged sexual assault in Southland. (File photo)

A police investigation has been launched after a young woman was sexually assaulted while walking home from a New Year’s celebration.

Police have appealed for witnesses in the Southland town of Riverton, where the assault took place, near John and Bates Streets, between 12.45am and 1.30am on January 1.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 220101/8608.