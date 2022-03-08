Caravan 'sideswiped' by stock truck on rural Canterbury road

A truck and campervan have crashed on a rural Canterbury road. (File photo)

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a stock truck and campervan in rural Canterbury.

Two crews were called to the crash on Lovetts Rd, Winslow in Ashburton just after 6pm on Tuesday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higgison said.

The caravan had been “sideswiped” by the stock truck, she said.

A police spokeswoman said there appeared to be injuries, but it was not yet clear how severe they were.

“The road was initially blocked but is now clear,” she said.

The crash was near the railway line.

Shortly after, police were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Springs Rd in Lincoln.

The intersection was blocked and police were assisting with traffic, she said.

“There are reports of moderate injuries, but it is not clear how many people were involved in the incident.”

More to come.