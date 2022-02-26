Man stabbed in the hand and suspect arrested in central Christchurch

Police arrested a man who stabbed someone in the hand and then attempted to flee in central Christchurch on Saturday.

An eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said he saw a man with a skateboard arguing with another man on Cashel Mall at about 12.30pm.

“The skateboarder hit the man with his skateboard and then took out a knife,’’ the witness said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A man was stabbed in the hand in Cashel Mall on Saturday afternoon.

“Then the other man was screaming that he had been stabbed. He had tried to grab the knife and was stabbed in the hand.”

The skateboarder then fled the scene and was promptly arrested, he said.

A police spokeswoman said they were call to a “minor disorder” incident at about 12.50pm.

“One person received minor, non-life-threatening injuries,’’ she said.

“The investigation is ongoing.”