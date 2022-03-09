Arthur's Pass landscape charred after 'rapidly' moving vegetation fire

A fast moving vegetation fire spread across an area in Arthur’s Pass on Wednesday.

A large vegetation fire has left a dark, bare patch of charred land on a hillside in Arthur's Pass.

At its peak, five helicopters and multiple crews fought the blaze near Mt White Bridge, which started about 12.20pm on Wednesday.

The fire was described as “moving rapidly” and quickly spread till it reached the size of about 20 international rugby fields.

Smoke drift threatened to close nearby State Highway 73, but while it remained open, a freight train due to pass through at 3pm was forced to wait at Cass Station for clearance from fire crews, KiwiRail general manager of operations for the South Island Mark Heissenbuttel said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The fire did not affect nearby State Highway 73, but a freight train was forced to wait over an hour to pass through.

The fire had been contained to an area of about 20 hectares by 3.30pm on Wednesday, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said.

The fire had spread due to the dry conditions in the area, he said.

A rural fire investigator was at the scene on Wednesday afternoon to investigate the cause of the fire, while crews worked on the ground to start a “mop up”.

As of 8pm, all helicopters had been stood down, while four crews remained to dampen down any hot spots till nightfall.

Crews would return to the scene in the morning.

The cause of the fire remained unclear, the spokesman said.

DOC North Canterbury operations manager Leeann Ellis said the fire appeared to be in part in mānuka shrub on public conservation land.

She said she did not believe any tracks or huts had been affected.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Fire crews would return to the scene on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire remained unclear.

Meanwhile, in Ashburton, fire crews continued to battle a hedge fire stretching over 40 metres on Awaroa School Rd. A stack of 650 bales of hay was also on fire.

The Fenz spokesman could not say whether all the bales had caught fire but the blaze was “significant” and crews were working to break down the stack to control the fire, he said.

About 10pm, he said crews were working with a large digger and bulldozer to dig, trench and bury the hay bales to put the blaze out.

Fenz expected to remain on site until at least midnight, the spokesman said.

Reports of the fire were made about 2.30pm and three crews and four tankers remained at the scene over five hours later.