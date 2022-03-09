Fire crews and helicopters respond to fire 'moving rapidly' in Arthur's Pass

Fire crews are responding to a fast moving fire in Arthur’s Pass. (File photo)

Five helicopters and multiple crews are responding to a fast moving vegetation fire in Arthur’s Pass, Canterbury.

The fire, near Mt White Bridge, was “moving rapidly” and had already spread across 1 kilometre when crews arrived at the scene, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

Five helicopters were also on their way.

Crews were called to the fire about 12.20pm on Wednesday.

There was “no threat” to the nearby State Highway 73 “at this stage” but possible smoke drift could lead to its closure, he said.

