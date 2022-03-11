Fire crews battle hedge fire threatening house in Banks Peninsula

A hedge fire has broken out in Duvauchelle. (File photo)

Three fire crews, three tankers and a helicopter are battling a hedge fire which is threatening a nearby house in Banks Peninsula.

Callers alerted emergency services at about 7.10pm on Friday to the fire on the hillside off Pawsons Valley Rd, Duvauchelle, at the northern end of Akaroa Harbour.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Simon Lyford said the blaze covered about 300sq m, and was threatening a nearby house.

A local resident, who wished not to be named, said it was “very windy” in the area and the fire was in, and the blaze was amongst pine trees.

“I think everyone will be able to see it in the inner harbour."

More to come.