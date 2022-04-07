Police release name of West Coast fatal crash victim

The crash, between a car and a ute, happened on Monday between Ikamatua and Reefton. (File photo)

Police have released the name of the victim of a fatal crash on the West Coast on Monday.

She was Linda Jean Brown, 26, of Mawheraiti.

Brown was found trapped in her car when emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 7 between Ikamatua and Reefton.

Police were alerted to the crash, between a car and a ute, between Waiuta and Thompsons roads in Mawheraiti about 7.10pm.

Police said one person died at the scene and another had moderate injuries. The road reopened at 1.15am on Tuesday.

Unfortunately Brown passed away at the scene, Ikamatua deputy chief fire officer Graham Prendergast said.

The male driver of the ute was taken to hospital by rescue helicopter.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing, a police said.

“Police extend their condolences to her family and friends.”