Armed police raid house where drive-by shooting happened

Police and members of the armed offenders squad have raided a property in Christchurch where a recent broad daylight drive-by shooting occurred.

Police were spotted at the property on Knowles St, Mairehau at about 10am on Tuesday.

Officers were carrying out a search warrant and armed officers were at the scene as a precaution, a police spokeswoman said.

“Residents can expect that police will be present in the area for some time while the warrant is executed,” she said.

Their presence follows a drive-by shooting in broad daylight at the property last week.

Stuff understands three carloads of gang members pulled up outside the property, which has links to the Mongrel Mob, and multiple shots were fired.

That shooting is believed to be linked to conflict between rival factions of the Mongrel Mob and has come amid rising gang tension in the city’s underworld.

No-one was injured in the attack.