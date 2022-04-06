State Highway 8 in Canterbury closed after early-morning crash

State Highway 8, south of Twizel, is closed due to a crash. (File photo)

A Canterbury state highway has been closed due to a crash.

State Highway 8/Twizel-Omarama Rd was closed 4km north of Lake Ohau Rd, south of Twizel after a crash was reported about 4.20am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a truck and trailer had rolled but there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

No one was trapped, but a crane was required to get the rolled truck back on the road, she said.

Motorists were advised to delay their journey if possible and to expect delays, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.