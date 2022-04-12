Fatal motorcycle crash closes Lewis Pass road in the South Island

Lewis Pass Rd in the South Island is closed after a fatal motorcycle crash. (File photo)

A motorcyclist who crashed on the Lewis Pass highway (State Highway 7) has died, police say.

A police spokesperson said the man died at the scene of the single motorcycle crash on Lewis Pass Rd near Engineers Camp at 3pm on Tuesday.

They said they were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The road has been closed since the incident. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to consider alternative routes or delay their journey.

The crash was at the Boyle Bluffs, between Boyle River and Engineers Camp, agency contract manager Steve Rusbatch said.

The road was closed to allow the police serious crash unit to investigate and for vehicles to be recovered. An update on the road closure was expected at 11pm.

“Road blocks are in place west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff on SH7 and at Springs Junction,” he said.

“If people are travelling between Christchurch and Nelson they will need to go via SH1 through Kaikōura and Blenheim and allow an extra hour for travel.”