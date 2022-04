St John responded to the incident in Christchurch on Thursdayafternoon.

A man has been seriously injured after crashing his paraglider into a rock in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Summit Rd at 3pm on Thursday.

A helicopter was dispatched after the man crashed into a rock about 80 metres from the top of a hill, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter pilot said.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police said they were notified about 3.20pm.