Person in serious condition after crashing into a ditch in Burnham

Two people have been injured, one seriously in a single car crash. (File photo)

One person has been seriously injured after crashing into a ditch in Burnham, Christchurch on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to single vehicle crash on Wards Road, at 7.35am.

Fire and Emergency crews from Kirwee and Burnham attended the crash and had to remove one person that was trapped in the car, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one manager arrived at the scene to treat two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Both patients were expected to be transported to Christchurch Hospital, a St John spokesperson said.