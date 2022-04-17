Serious injuries in Christchurch crash
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Middleton, Christchurch.
The incident happened on Curletts Rd, between Lunns Rd and the Curletts Rd on-ramp, just after 2pm on Sunday.
A St John spokesperson said one ambulance was sent to the scene and assessed one person.
They were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.
A police spokesperson said only one vehicle was involved.
The driver had appeared to have crashed into a barrier, they said.