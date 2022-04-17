Serious injuries in Christchurch crash

The crash happened on Curletts Rd, Christchurch, on Sunday afternoon. (File photo)

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Middleton, Christchurch.

The incident happened on Curletts Rd, between Lunns Rd and the Curletts Rd on-ramp, just after 2pm on Sunday.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance was sent to the scene and assessed one person.

They were taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said only one vehicle was involved.

The driver had appeared to have crashed into a barrier, they said.