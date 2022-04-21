Person freed from car after crashing into power pole in Canterbury

A rescue helicopter was called to the crash on Lewis Pass Rd involving a car and power pole. (File photo).

Firefighters have freed a person trapped after the car they were in crashed into a power pole in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Lewis Pass Rd (State Highway 7)at 12.57pm on Thursday.

One person with serious injuries had been trapped, but firefighters had freed them and the person was flown by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The crash happened between the SH7A Hanmer Springs turnoff and Island Hills, on Lewis Pass Rd.

Power lines were down, both lanes were blocked and the local power company had been notified.

The Serious Crash Unit was called and a rescue helicopter and ambulance were sent, the spokesperson earlier said.

The road was still being cleared at 4.15pm, and could take a further hour, a police spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi urged motorists to follow directions of emergency services on-site, delay their journey, or use an alternative route.