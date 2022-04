Emergency services are responding to an incident involving a tractor in Otago.

A person is in a serious condition after being run over by a tractor near Milton, Otago.

Emergency services were called to the scene, about 50 kilometres south of Dunedin, at 2.05pm on Friday.

Two fire crews from Milton responded to the incident, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

The person was taken to Dunedin hospital, a St John spokesperson said.

