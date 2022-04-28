Street to be closed overnight after water main bursts

A water main has burst on Colombo St in Beckenham, Christchurch, causing flooding and closing the road.

Contractors will work through the night to fix a burst water main that has a closed a Christchurch street and caused flooding.

The incident happened on Colombo St near Fisher Ave in Beckham just after 5pm on Thursday.

In a statement, police said contractors were expected to work through the night to repair the main.

Colombo St would remain closed to traffic in both directions between Tennyson St and Waimea Tce until the problem was fixed.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Southbound traffic should consider using Milton St, or Waltham or Wilsons roads in the meantime.