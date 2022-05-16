Another ram raid overnight in Christchurch

The store was ram raided in the early hours of Monday morning.

Barkers Convenience Store on Witham Street, in Hornby was the latest target of ram raiders overnight.

The burglary was reported to police at 5.30am on Monday, said a police spokesperson.

The police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police outside the store on the Corner of Blankness and Witham Street.

It comes after a vehicle was left inside a dairy after another ram raid in Halswell on Friday.

The incident happened at the On The Spot store on Hamill Rd, Halswell, about 3.30am.

When asked if the incident was a ramraid, a police spokesperson said it appeared “entry wasn’t gained” to the store.

The offenders left the scene in a second vehicle, they said.