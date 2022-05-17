Police determine Christchurch burglary not a 'ramraid'

A staff member cleans up after the Bishopdale Caltex on Harewwod Rd, Christchurch, was ram raided overnight.

Police have clarified that a vehicle was not used to gain entry to a Caltext Petrol station in Christchurch overnight.

Officers were alerted to the burglary about 3.20am on Tuesday.

Initial reports from police suggested the petrol station on Harewood Rd in Bishopdale had been the latest target of a ramraid, following a string of similar incidents in the city in recent weeks.

However, late on Tuesday morning police said their inquiries established offenders forced their way into the building by breaking windows.

It comes just one day after the Barkers Convenience Store was ramraided.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Barkers Convenience Store on the Corner of Blankness and Witham Streets in Hornby, Christchurch, after the business was ram raided.

A man and woman could be seen going “straight to the cigarettes” and taking as much as they could carry before fleeing the Witham St dairy.

Police are making inquiries into the incidents.