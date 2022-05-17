Ram raiders target Christchurch petrol station overnight
The Caltex service station on Harewood Rd in Bishopdale, Christchurch was the latest target of a ram raid overnight.
Police were alerted to the burglary at about 3.20am on Tuesday.
It comes just one day after the Barkers Convenience Store was ram raided.
A man and a woman could be seen going “straight to the cigarettes” and taking as much as they could carry before fleeing the Witham St dairy.
Police are making enquiries into the incidents.