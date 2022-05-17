Ram raiders target Christchurch petrol station overnight

A staff member cleans up after the Bishopdale Caltex on Harewwod Rd, Christchurch, was ram raided overnight.

The Caltex service station on Harewood Rd in Bishopdale, Christchurch was the latest target of a ram raid overnight.

Police were alerted to the burglary at about 3.20am on Tuesday.

It comes just one day after the Barkers Convenience Store was ram raided.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Barkers Convenience Store on the Corner of Blankness and Witham Streets in Hornby, Christchurch, after the business was ram raided.

A man and a woman could be seen going “straight to the cigarettes” and taking as much as they could carry before fleeing the Witham St dairy.

Police are making enquiries into the incidents.