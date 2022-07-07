One person seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Christchurch

The crash initially blocked the busy road but has since been cleared.

One person was seriously injured in a crash between a car and a van that caused traffic disruption for morning commuters in Christchurch.

The two vehicles collided on Barrington St at the Southern motorway intersection.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Spreydon just after 7am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

One ambulance, one manager and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene and treated three people, two with minor injuries and one in a serious condition.

The person with serious injuries was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The crash initially blocked northbound traffic on Brougham St and westbound access to the motorway, but had since been cleared.