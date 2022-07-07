Two-vehicle crash in Christchurch disrupts commuter traffic

The crash initially blocked the busy road but has since been cleared.

A crash between a car and a van has caused traffic disruption for morning commuters in Christchurch.

The two vehicles collided on Barrington St at the Southern motorway intersection.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Spreydon just after 7am on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

The crash was blocking northbound traffic on Brougham St and westbound access to the motorway but had since been partially cleared.

One lane was still blocked as of 8.30am, but traffic was able to get through the intersection, Waka Kotahi reported.