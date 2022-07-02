Christchurch engineer fined and censured for 'substandard' reports

The client was in a dispute with Southern Response about earthquake repairs for their Christchurch home.

A Christchurch engineer has been fined $1750 and ordered to pay over $9,000 in costs for writing “substandard” reports on an earthquake-damaged house.

But the engineer cannot be named as he appealed the decision by Engineering New Zealand’s disciplinary committee and had his name suppressed, and the fine reduced to $1750 for $3,500.

The engineer was employed to review reports by Southern Response to help settle a dispute about the work needed to fix an earthquake-damaged property in Christchurch. He was also asked to provide structural engineering advice as part of his client’s submission to the High Court.

The disciplinary committee found that his reports were “substandard and not fit for purpose”.

“We consider the reports were inadequate for an engineer engaged to provide their expert opinion and did not provide [his] client with the information and advice needed,” the committee said.

The engineer was acting as an expert witness during an insurance claim by the client from 2013 to 2016.

The client complained in December 2017 that the engineer “issued several reports which the complainant found unhelpful and lacking specificity.”

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Earthquake Commission chief executive Sid Miller says the agency does not have the capability to lead any future repair programme. (Video first published in September 2020)

“The complainant also said [the engineer] communicated with him unprofessionally, caused delays in their High Court proceedings and acted outside his competence by providing geotechnical advice,’’ the decision stated.

The client also complained that the engineer “failed to treat [them] with respect and courtesy by being blunt, difficult to get hold of and ignoring requests to meet’’, the decision states.

The engineer wrote four reports, with multiple iterations for three of them.

“With so many revisions of his reports issued, we do not understand why [the engineer] did not identify changes between the revisions of his reports. His comment they could be compared by placing side by side would not be helpful to a client,” the committee said.

The engineer also provided geotechnical engineering advice, which was outside his area of competence as a structural engineer, and did not explicitly advise his client they should seek advice from a geotechnical engineer, the committee stated.

The Committee ordered the engineer be censured as a chartered professional engineer and admonished as member of Engineering New Zealand.