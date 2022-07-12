Police identify driver of ute involved in near miss with logging truck

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle following a ‘near-miss’ incident on SH1 near Titri that was caught on a logging truck's dash cam.

Police have identified the driver of a ute that forced a courier van off the road by dangerously overtaking a logging truck on a South Island highway.

Police are speaking with the driver, who came forward after dashcam video of the incident was published on Stuff.

The “near miss” happened on State Highway 1 near Titri, south of Dunedin, about 6.50am last Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

A dashcam on the logging truck captured a white Toyota Hilux overtaking it before sunrise.

NZ Police/Supplied Police have identified this vehicle with help from the public following a near miss incident on State Highway 1 near Titri.

The truck and ute were travelling north when the ute overtook the truck and nearly hit an oncoming courier van head-on, the police spokesperson said.

The van driver swerved off the road to get out of the way, rolling and ending up on the opposite side of the road.

“The driver of the van sustained minor injuries and is understandably shaken by this incident,” the spokesperson said.

“This was extremely risky behaviour that put the lives of the ute driver and others in danger.”