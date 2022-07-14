Motorcyclist and driver seriously injured in two separate crashes

Emergency services were called to two separate crashes in Christchurch, one that resulted in serious injuries and the other moderate. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a collision with a car at a Christchurch intersection.

Emergency services were called to the intersection between Wales St and Nottingham Ave, in Halswell, southwest of the city, about 1.05pm on Thursday.

Two ambulances responded to the scene and a St John spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were speaking to the driver of the car, a spokesperson said.

Shortly after, a driver suffered serious injuries after hitting a power pole on Main Rd, Redcliffs.

A St John spokesperson said the person was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The crashed knocked the power pole across the road, closing it for a short time.

The road reopened by 2.10pm, police said.